Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stock Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,362 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.19% of SEA worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $45.33 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

