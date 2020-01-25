Columbus Circle Investors Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 106.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 95,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $2,455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,706,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 545.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $369.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $235.52 and a one year high of $391.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.