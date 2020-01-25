Columbus Circle Investors Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.24% of Haemonetics worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,520 shares of company stock worth $2,192,776. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.