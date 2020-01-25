Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.70% of Natera worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Natera by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Natera by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth $4,829,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Natera stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,436.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,303,217. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

