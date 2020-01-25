Columbus Circle Investors Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.29% of Tetra Tech worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 111,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $88.71 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

