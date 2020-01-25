Columbus Circle Investors Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.51.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $198.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.80. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

