Columbus Circle Investors Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,371 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,372,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,920,000 after buying an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $323.67 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

