Columbus Circle Investors Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.38% of Performance Food Group worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

