Columbus Circle Investors Has $25.43 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3,403.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.88% of Crocs worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 552,290 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $11,171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 396,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CROX opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

