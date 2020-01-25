Columbus Circle Investors Has $28.27 Million Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Q2 makes up 1.2% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.72% of Q2 worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,123,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,579.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.