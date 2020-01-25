Columbus Circle Investors Has $33.39 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. AAR accounts for about 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 2.12% of AAR worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 450.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

