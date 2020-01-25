Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.25% of Penumbra worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,125. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $171.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

