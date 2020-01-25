Columbus Circle Investors Invests $12.87 Million in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.11% of Chewy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,010,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 233.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 911,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,730,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 43.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

CHWY stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

