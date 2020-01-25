Columbus Circle Investors Invests $17.83 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 731,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,827,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.18% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,465 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

