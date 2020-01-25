Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,690 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

