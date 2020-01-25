Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,222 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $32,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.55. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

