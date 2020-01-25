Columbus Circle Investors Makes New $16.48 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.27% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $112.91 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

