Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 19,851 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,099,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,465,000 after purchasing an additional 520,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,566,981 shares of company stock valued at $120,801,463. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

