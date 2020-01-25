Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 313,486 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 313,486 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $216,848.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,810.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,563. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.