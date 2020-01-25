Columbus Circle Investors Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.12% of Nordson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,592 shares of company stock worth $6,641,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $170.98 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

