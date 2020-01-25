Columbus Circle Investors Sells 100,527 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,527 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 165.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $140.52 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

