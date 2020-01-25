Columbus Circle Investors Sells 13,772 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $820.74.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $869.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.09 and a 52-week high of $887.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $845.78 and a 200-day moving average of $809.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.