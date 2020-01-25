Columbus Circle Investors Sells 49,329 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $179.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $113.70 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

