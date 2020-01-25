Columbus Circle Investors Sells 61,507 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,507 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

EW opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at $29,763,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

