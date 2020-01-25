Columbus Circle Investors Sells 61,756 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,756 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

