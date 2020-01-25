Columbus Circle Investors Sells 97,132 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 97,132 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $240.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.37. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

