Columbus Circle Investors Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 535,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,300,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.5% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.70% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,213,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

