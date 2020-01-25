Columbus Circle Investors Trims Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. CONMED accounts for 1.2% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.90% of CONMED worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

