Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Comcast’s analysis:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

