Comet Price Reaches $0.0048 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Comet has a market cap of $4,220.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Comet has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Comet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Comet

Comet (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

