CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -577.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after purchasing an additional 697,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

