Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.51 ($45.94).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGO shares. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SGO opened at €35.21 ($40.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.41. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

