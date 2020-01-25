Comparing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & CardioGenics (NASDAQ:CGNH)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uxin and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 1 0 2.50 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uxin currently has a consensus target price of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 178.46%. Given Uxin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of -1.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uxin and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.49 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.72 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -40.31% -58.49% -16.18% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CardioGenics beats Uxin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

