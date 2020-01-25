Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

CAG opened at $32.28 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,504 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after buying an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 110,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

