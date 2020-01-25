Conceal Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Conceal has a total market cap of $680,165.00 and approximately $110,334.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01196279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00052708 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00208649 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073609 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001896 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,298,690 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,330 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.