Concoin (CONX) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $1,994.00 and $4.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Concoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.