ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 107,253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $56,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 238,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 52,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,775. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

