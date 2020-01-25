ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $62.62. 5,689,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,775. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

