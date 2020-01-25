Consensus Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052531 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,361.97 or 1.00436260 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.