Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $404,236.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,472,052 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

