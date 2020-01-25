Content Value Network Achieves Market Cap of $6.75 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 89.8% against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $586,880.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,524,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

