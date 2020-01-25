Content Value Network Market Cap Reaches $7.14 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 139.2% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $671,269.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

