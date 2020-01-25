Contents Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.51 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $173,530.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

