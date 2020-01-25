Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CBPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBPX opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Continental Building Products’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

