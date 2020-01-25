Cortex Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.78 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DEx.top, CoinBene and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.03079958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinBene, UEX, DEx.top, DragonEX, BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.