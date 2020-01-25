Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $833.99 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00052531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $833.99 million and $150.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,361.97 or 1.00436260 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.