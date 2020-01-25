CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,373 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $146,377,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $650.65 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $372.65 and a 12-month high of $670.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $615.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

