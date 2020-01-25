Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Autus Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.06 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

