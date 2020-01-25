Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. 1,975,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

