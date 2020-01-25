Couchain (COU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,601.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a market cap of $6,292.00 and $8,601.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

